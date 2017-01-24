By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

More by this Author

By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has insisted the National Intelligence Service (NIS) is meddling in the ongoing voter listing exercise.

Mr Odinga, speaking on Tuesday at Funika grounds in Mtwapa, alongside Mombasa Governor Hassan Ali Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi and senator Stewart Madzayo, he challenged NIS director-general Philp Kameru to respond to his claims that security agencies including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the police were interfering with the exercise.

Mr Odinga further claimed that the recent display of new police vehicles by President Uhuru Kenyatta was deliberate “chest-thumping” to intimidate opposition voters with the “might of force’’.

“NIS is the one being used to steal votes. They used it in 2013. The KDF, police and civil servants are now enlisted in the same. But we want to warn them that this time round, things will be bad in Kenya if a single vote is stolen,” said Mr Odinga.

He added: “Let the NIS Director General come out in the public and announce that the department will be neutral. They should serve all Kenyans and not Jubilee alone.”

Mr Joho, Mr Kingi, Mombasa Woman Rep Mishi Mboko, her Kilifi counterpart Aisha Jumwa, Mr Madzayo and MPs William Mtengo (Malindi), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), William Kamoti (Rabai) and other leaders concurred with Mr Odinga.

“They have turned KDF officers, NIS, police and civil servants into Jubilee campaigners. Let them be warned that we are taking their names and will reveal you. Don’t dare steal votes and if you do, we will deal with you ruthlessly. Things will be bad,” said Mr Joho.

Mr Bedzimba warned that if anyone steals votes “it will be an eye for an eye because we will revenge” while Ms Mboko said if the election will be rigged, chaos will erupt in the country.

On arrival at the Moi International Airport, Mr Odinga’s convoy of over 15 vehicles made its way into town through the new Airport road through the port of Mombasa and onto Malindi road to Mtwapa.

Speaking at a stopover at Port Reitz junction, Mr Odinga said he had come to the coast to launch the voter registration exercise and ask voters to support his and Cord’s bid to take over leadership.

At Mtwapa, Mr Odinga repeated claims that the security agencies were out to eliminate Mr Joho and dared them with dire consequences.

The former prime minister warned: “Let them try, let them try, I dare them. Kenya will never be the same.”

Mr Odinga said he had launched a programme to protect Cord’s votes called “Adapt a polling Station” which was used in Ghana during its recent elections.

“I call on all our supporters to volunteer to protect our votes. Let those able come up with food, logistics and other necessities to maintain the volunteers. All the 44,000 polling stations in Kenya should be guarded”, he said.