2 ward polls to be held before General Election

The electoral commission will conduct two county assembly mini-polls in Baringo and Migori on March 22, five months to the General Election.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Issack Hassan announced in a special gazette notice that the by-elections will be held in Mumberes/Maji Mazuri Ward in Baringo and Central Kanyamkago Ward in Migori.

The deadline for submission of symbols and names by candidates is on Friday.

Candidates who are members of political parties are required to submit nomination papers by January 19 while independent candidates should submit theirs on January 20. “Submission of names of chief agents will be done on March 8,” said Mr Hassan.