A fresh objection was raised on Monday against the prosecution of former Nairobi mayor George Aladwa.

In submissions seeking an acquittal of the Nairobi ODM chairman, Dr John Khaminwa said the charge was “defective and cannot form a basis of proceedings as particulars were in breach of, and inconsistent with legal provisions in the Constitution.”

The lawyer took issue with the “Christian” and “Tribe” tags on the standard police charge sheet saying such promotes prejudice as, firstly, the country has “no state religion” while the attendant tribe indicator on the charge sheet “promotes tribalism.”

“Article 8 in the Constitution states that there is no state religion in Kenya while the emphasis on the tribe column does not uphold the diversity of the people of this country,” Dr Khaminwa submitted.

He also said that the English translation of the remarks Mr Aladwa allegedly made which gave rise to the incitement charges he faces “do not disclose an offence.”

“These defects are not trivial and to say the least is that they prejudice the accused,” the lawyer submitted adding that the court should stamp its authority and order that the case cannot proceed to full hearing in light of a document which is in breach of the Constitution.

Mr Aladwa’s lawyer also said that the National Police Service has no constitutional mandate to commence criminal prosecution as this power is solely vested in the DPP and whose authority was not reflected in the charge sheet.

“The charges in court violate the provisions of the 2010 Constitution which has clear provisions on prosecution,” the lawyer said.

However, prosecutor Duncan Ondimu while objecting to the objection raised asked the court to dismiss the assertions saying it was designed to delay the trial.

Mr Aladwa is charged with incitement to violence arising from remarks he allegedly made at a CORD rally in Kibera on October 8, last year.

The prosecution says he uttered words in Swahili which were loosely translated to mean that “it was desirable to bring death to certain people if CORD Principal Raila Odinga” loses the 2017 presidential election.