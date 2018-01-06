  1. Home
Cabinet remains in office as Uhuru gets new team – Esipisu

Saturday January 6 2018

Manoah Esipisu

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu who has clarified that all Cabinet Secretaries will remain in office until President Uhuru Kenyatta completes assembling his preferred team for his second term in office second term. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • On Friday, President Kenyatta unveiled nine nominees to the Cabinet.
  • Mr Kenyatta left out some of the ministers currently serving in his administration.
  • Some of those left out include Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands),Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Willy Bett (Agriculture).
By MARTIN KINYANJUI
State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has clarified that all Cabinet secretaries will remain in office until President Uhuru Kenyatta completes assembling his preferred team for his second term in office.

In a statement issued Saturday, Mr Esipisu said this is in line with a memorandum from the head of Public Service issued in December 2017.

“In the coming days, His Excellency the President will complete the task of assembling the team to serve in his second term of office, guided by merit, integrity, commitment to service, and in terms of the Constitution,” said Mr Esipisu.

On Friday, President Kenyatta unveiled nine nominees to the Cabinet, leaving out some of the ministers currently serving in his administration.

LEFT OUT

Besides the five women in the current Cabinet who did not appear in the list of nine, the other CSs who have effectively been dropped are Mr Hassan Wario (Sports), Mr Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution), Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands),Eugene Wamalwa (Water), Willy Bett (Agriculture), Dan Kazungu(Mining), Adan Mohamed (Industrialisation)and Cleopa Mailu (Health).

“I will be making further announcements to fill Cabinet positions, to fill the positions of Principal Secretaries as well as our Sagas (parastatals) as we continue to populate the Government with those that will be charged with the responsibility of executing our agenda for the next five years,” Mr Kenyatta said Friday.

