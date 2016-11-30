Aspirants have until December 8 to take part in harambees

Thursday December 1 2016

Meru Governor Peter Munya receives Senator Kiraitu Murungi's donation during a church fundraiser in the county on August 20, 2016. Political aspirants have been barred from holding fundraisers eight months to polls. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL | NATION MEDIAG GROUP 

In Summary

  • IEBC chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday told Parliament’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee that the law prohibits aspirants from conducting fundraisers after December 8.
  • Many fundraisers target politicians seeking to contest in the coming elections.
  • Billions of shillings are normally raised through various fundraisers with Deputy President William Ruto among the top fundraisers having featured in several multi-million harambees across the country.
By ISAAC ONGIRI
Aspirants seeking various elective political posts have been banned from participating in harambees after December 8.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba on Wednesday told Parliament’s Justice and Legal Affairs committee that the law prohibits aspirants from conducting fundraisers after this date.

Many fundraisers target politicians seeking to contest in the coming elections.

Billions of shillings are normally raised through various fundraisers with Deputy President William Ruto among the top fundraisers having featured in several multi-million harambees across the country.

The commission met MPs to discuss the revised election timelines which the IEBC intends to publish before implementation can commence.

“Issues like fundraising are permanent and are part of the new elections law. We can’t change them,” Mr Chiloba said.

Mr Chiloba said that the new law is prohibits politicians from engaging in fundraising eight months before the general elections.

“We want to urge all aspirants and political parties to watch the timelines. It is important that they do not miss out on anything,” Mr Chiloba said.

CHURCH OFFERINGS

The law, however, says nothing about presents offered during get-together events, year enders, dinners and church offerings during the same period.

In the new timelines which the IEBC commissioners will approve today, audit of voter register will end on December 31.

Parties are required to conduct nominations between April 13 and April 26, 2017, with names of those expected to participate in party primaries being submitted by April 5 to the IEBC.

“Where a political party chooses to use universal suffrage for its party primary process, the party must provide for adequate time and resources to do so,” the commission told MPs.

The commission has also given a 30-day window to political parties’ dispute tribunal to deal with emerging petitions after primaries.

Parties seeking IEBC support to conduct their primaries must place requests before January 12 and payments must be done by February 11.

All public officers seeking to join politics are expected to resign by February 8.

