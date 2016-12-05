By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has urged professionals from the western region to back his campaign of culling a spokesperson for the Luhya community.

Mr Atwoli wants the community to rally behind one of their own to contest the presidency in 2017.

He said he was determined to ensure the initiative is success.

“I want those laughing at Luhyas to know that I’m an influential person commanding the respect of 2.5 million workers in the country, and when I speak they listen to me,” Mr Atwoli said.

The Cotu boss, speaking at a Luhya Elders Forum in Kakamega on Monday, said it is the opportune time for a Luhya to vie for the senior most seat.

“We have become a laughing stock of other communities because when politicians from other communities tour our region and insult our sons in leadership positions, our people clap and cheer,” he explained.

He further said that since Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula are senior politicians from western, they should be respected by all politicians.

He challenged them to be more vibrant and bold in order to be great leaders.

“The Luhya must fight for their political space if they expect to be respected. They should not sit and wait expecting [that] leadership will come to them easily.”

He rebuked the region's leaders supporting the Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Party, saying "they should prepare to face the consequences of going against the wishes of the community".

He said he will unveil a spokesman for the Luhya community at the Muliro grounds in Kakamega on December 31.