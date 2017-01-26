By LINET WAFULA

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli has urged members of the Luhya community to vote as a bloc in the August elections so they can get a president of their choosing.

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions official further said the community must decide what to do and stick to the decision.

“This time round, Luhyas must vote as a bloc. Even if we go to [the] Opposition, let us go there as a bloc. We will be respected instead of moving here and there,” he said.

Speaking in Khwisero on Thursday during the burial of his uncle Elphas Malala, Mr Atwoli said western Kenya is united and has the most number of voters.

“The issue that Luyhas are divided is something of yesterday. We want to ensure our votes go into one basket. The region can give direction in the coming elections because we have the numbers,” he said.

As a way of solidifying its importance in the coming polls, the trade unionist on December 31 last year crowned Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi as the community’s spokesperson.

He said Mr Mudavadi is the leader who will bring all the Luhya sub-groups together.

ANC has teamed up with the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy that constitutes ODM, Ford-Kenya and Wiper Democratic Party to form the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Also, Ford-Kenya leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula has backed Mr Mudavadi’s position.

At the same time, Mr Atwoli urged locals to register as voters in the ongoing mass voter enlisting being conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission nationwide.

“Let us take this registration seriously. It’s only through [the] democratic process that you can plan for the destiny of this country, otherwise you will leave this country in the hands of two people,” he said.