Awiti: I will not bow to anyone

By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Nyali Member of Parliament Hezron Awiti will not play second fiddle to any candidate for the Mombasa County governor position on a Wiper Democratic Party ticket, he has declared.

The announcement puts the MP, also the Wiper National Treasurer, on a collision course with the party’s Secretary-General and Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar.

Mr Omar has also declared his bid to unseat Governor Hassan Ali Joho (ODM) on the same ticket in the August 2017 General Election.

Mr Awiti dismissed speculation doing the rounds in the county that a scheme was being hatched to block him from getting the party ticket ahead of the primaries next year.

A group of women supporters of the party meanwhile held a press conference at Royal Castle and endorsed Mr Awiti for the governorship.

Ms Alice Wanza declared that if Mr Awiti was not on the ballot they will not vote and the party will cease to exist in the area.

Ms Wanza led the huge group in “No Awiti, no Wiper in Mombasa” chants, saying the MP had supported the party and its supporters with his personal resources since 2013.

“We want Awiti Bollo to be our Mombasa governor candidate,” said Ms Wanza. “No Awiti, no Wiper in Mombasa, no voting.

“Only his candidature will ensure a peaceful and fair exercise.”

She warned the party headquarters against imposing a candidate on members, saying that will ruin the party’s chances of winning the seat and other positions.