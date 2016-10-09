By GEOFFREY RONO

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday asked Bomet residents to rally behind the government.

Mr Ruto said the Tegecha-Koiwa-Changoi road that links Bomet and Kericho counties would be tarmacked at a cost of Sh2 billion.

The construction of the 57-kilometre road will start next month.

The DP told residents that other roads would also be improved to enable farmers access markets.

Mr Ruto was speaking at Mogogosiek Grounds in Konoin Sub-County during a harambee in aid of St Teresa’s Catholic Church.

“The Jubilee government will improve roads everywhere, irrespective of the region’s political affiliation,” he said.

At the same time, the deputy president said the government would use Sh1.2 billion to connect homes in Bomet County to electricity.

He said that when the Jubilee administration came to power four years ago, only 11,000 people in Bomet had access to power but the figure had gone up to 29,000.

Mr Ruto said only 35 of the more than 670 schools lacked electricity.

He was accompanied by the deputy speaker of the National Assembly and Sotik MP Joyce Laboso, area Senator Wilfred Lesan, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony, Energy CS Charles Keter and several other leaders.

At the same time, Mr Ruto said the government would spend Sh400 million to build four technical training institutes in Sotik, Chepalungu, Bomet Central and Konoin constituencies.

He said building every institution would cost Sh100 million.

The DP added that the government had released medical equipment valued at Sh805 million to Longisa and Ndanai hospitals.