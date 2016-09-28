By GEORGE MUNENE

Kirinyaga County Governor Joseph Ndathi on Wednesday told former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to brace herself for a tough political battle in the 2017 elections.

"I am fully prepared to face her in the ballot box," he said as he officially opened the county Jubilee Party (JP) office in Kutus town.

He dismissed accusations by Ms Waiguru that he is panicking following her decision to contest the governor's seat.

Mr Ndathi told the former minister that he will fight to retain his seat.

"How can a rabbit defeat an elephant? She should know that it is not easy to dislodge me from the seat," he said.

On Sunday, Ms Waiguru accused the governor of panicking and claimed he had sponsored the elections of local JP officials.

Speaking at Muragara Anglican Church, Ms Waiguru said the election of the officials was null and void as the exercise had not been authorised by the Jubilee Party's national steering committee.

Mr Ndathi has maintained that those elected were the bona fide JP officials and their names have been submitted to the party headquarters in Nairobi.