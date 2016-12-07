By MAUREEN KAKAH

Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu got a reprieve Wednesday after the High Court dismissed a case that challenged his academic qualifications.

The case had been filed by Kiambu Governor William Kabogo.

Justice Joseph Onguto said in his ruling that the issues Mr Kabogo wanted determined are not within the court's jurisdiction.

The judge said the issue of leadership and integrity can be dealt with by other institutions mandated to do so under the law.

He therefore struck out the case and dismissed it.

The judge also ordered Mr Kabogo to pay the costs of the suit.

The governor had sued Mr Waititu claiming that his degree from Punjab University is fake and he has thus breached the Leadership and Integrity Act.