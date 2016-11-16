By PETER LEFTIE

More by this Author

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has denied claims that he has held secret meetings with Deputy President William Ruto and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials to plan how to rig the next elections.

Mr Mucheru instead accused Cord Management Committee members James Orengo, Johnson Muthama and Eseli Simiyu of fabricating the claims to whip up emotions and sympathy from the public.

“The allegations by Senators James Orengo and Johnson Muthama and their colleagues are malicious, false and baseless and should be treated with the contempt they deserve,” said the minister in a statement.

“They have no evidence to prove what they are saying because what they are accusing us of is not true and they know it,” he added.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the Cord team alleged that Mr Ruto, Mr Mucheru and the unnamed IEBC officials had discussed plans to block the implementation of electoral laws passed recently.

'MISCHIEVOUS' CLAIMS

Related Content Cord claims of Jubilee plot to rig 2017 polls - VIDEO

They alleged that pressure was being exerted on the IEBC nomination panel to manipulate the choice of the new commissioners. To this end, Mr Orengo and his colleagues called for vetting of all IEBC staff.

They also demanded that the commission stop expenditures on elections and halt procurement plans until new commissioners are appointed. This includes advertising and awarding tenders for election materials.

However, they declined to disclose who the ruling coalition was keen to have on the new commission.

“We are informed that Jubilee is opposed to the appointment of Kenyans who are patriotic and progressive and have a background and history of fighting for reform and change,” said the opposition leaders.

Mr Ruto has since dismissed the allegations, saying Cord is only laying the ground for causing chaos during the polls.

Mr Ruto’s spokesman, David Mugonyi, described them as “unfounded, baseless, tenuous, mischievous and wild”.

“Cord is trying to build a narrative around rigging to justify the violence they are preparing. Cord should submit itself to the election process and mobilise support in a civil manner, devoid of threats, intimidation and coercion. This is what democrats do,” he said.

IEBC TO MEET POLITICAL PARTIES

“This destructive tendency of casting aspersions on anyone, everyone and anything is beneath the stature of anybody with leadership ambitions,” he added.

The IEBC, for its part, said the allegations were false and misinformed. “To the contrary, the commission is committed to the realisation of the new election laws and nothing better can demonstrate this commitment than the steps it has taken to implement them,” said communication and public affairs manager Andrew Limo.

He said the commission will hold a two-day retreat with political parties next week to discuss poll preparations.

In their statement, the Cord leaders had claimed that retired commissioners were conducting the affairs of the IEBC against the law.

Mr Orengo claimed the IEBC, guided by an “unconstitutional, illegal and mysterious hand, has done everything to replicate the flaws, malpractices and fraud committed in previous elections”.

“Even before the ink is dry on the new election laws, there is an attempt to amend the statute and draft proposals have been sent to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly,” claimed Mr Orengo.