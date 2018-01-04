Cabinet Secretaries idle as Uhuru plans changes

The President this time around expected to appoint a maximum number of CSs, 22, as opposed to the current one.

Mr Kenyatta is said to be keen to replace as high as 60 per cent of the state officials as he embarks on consolidating his legacy.

Mr Rotich is said to frequently consult with the President since his ministry finances the running of the government.

By JUSTUS WANGA

Following President Kenyatta’s move to silently ‘retire’ his members of the Cabinet last week, only Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Education counterpart Fred Matiang’i, also acting CS for the Interior, are in the limelight by the virtue of the crucial dockets they occupy.

It is a rare moment that their other colleagues can only wish for at a time each and every one of them wants to get the attention of the boss with the hope of getting a new lease of life in his government.

Mr Kenyatta’s decision was communicated to the CSs by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua on December 22.

The President further placed a moratorium on their powers to effect any policy changes save for the two and Attorney-General Githu Muigai whose legal advice is required in the day to day running of the government.

HOLIDAY

In fact he asked them to proceed on holiday and only report back on Tuesday in case their successors would not have been named by then.

Mr Rotich is said to frequently consult with the President since his ministry finances the running of the government as well as Dr Matiang’i who is not only overseeing the rolling out of the new curriculum but also homeland security. Only yesterday, did his docket release about Sh37 billion towards free day secondary education.

Mr Kenyatta is said to be keen to replace as high as 60 per cent of the state officials as he embarks on consolidating his legacy.

Their allies have not been spared the anxiety. They are worried that they could fall victim of the restructuring expected once new ministers settle in office. Those in tender business are also keenly following the development.

Those familiar with the ongoing boardroom machinations told the Nation that President Kenyatta could unveil his Cabinet line-up as early as Monday following the return of his deputy William Ruto from abroad.

NAME CABINET

The announcement was expected this weekend but the fact that Mr Ruto had travelled to India saw it shelved. Insiders say the list which had attracted a lot of interest had finally been agreed on with the President this time around expected to appoint a maximum number of CSs, 22, as opposed to the current one.

“In the next few weeks, I will unveil the men and women to whom I will entrust delivery of the big four, and other programmes that will transform this country,” the President said last Sunday.

A source in government said the DP returned and it was just a matter of time before an announcement is made.

BALANCING ACT

“Let nobody cheat you that they know who will make to Cabinet and who will not. Only the two gentlemen know their pick for the important organ of the government,” he said.

With the intense lobbying which has characterised the process, Mr Kenyatta reportedly skipped the launch of Wings to Fly Scholarships by MasterCard foundation and Equity Foundation to avoid rubbing shoulders with some individuals said to be pushing for the appointment a high flying figure from Murang’a County to the Cabinet.