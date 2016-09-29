By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Cord MCAs on Thursday roughed up Viwandani Ward Representative Samuel Nyangwara as he tabled motion to impeach Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

Mr Nyangwara had started reading the notice of motion when the MCAs interrupted him and started pushing and shoving him.

That scuffle prompted the sergeant-at-arms to whisk him out of the chambers.

The MCAs accused Mr Nyangwara, also a Cord MCA, of betraying his coalition and urged him to defect to another party.

Speaking outside the chambers, Mr Nyangwara accused the MCAs of assaulting him.

“They beat me and stole my phone and Sh5,000,” he said at a press conference.