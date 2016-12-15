Chaos rocks Jubilee polls as Senator condemns violence

By NATION TEAM

A woman was seriously injured in a scuffle during Jubilee Party elections in Samburu County even as Senate Majority Leader Kindiki Kithure called for peaceful polls.

The woman was injured on the head and had to be rushed to hospital. She has hit by another woman, who has since been arrested.

The chaos erupted after two groups supporting different candidates for county posts clashed at Bishop Allamano Catholic Church in Maralal town Thursday.

A section of party supporters and aspirants were locked out of venue.

Prof Kindiki, who is also Tharaka Nithi Senator regretted that violent scenes have been witnessed in the Jubilee Party elections in many counties and asked members to embrace consensus.

Speaking at Kajiampau Polytechnic in Tharaka-Nithi County on Wednesday during the party’s election, the senator said there should be no power struggle among the members since they all have common interest and agenda

“We are all members of one party with a common goal of winning the 2017 elections and there is no need of conflicts,” said Prof Kindiki.

He said the party will win the 2017 elections with a landslide as it enjoys overwhelming support across the country.

He asked politicians to hold peaceful campaigns and refrain from inciting youth to violence.

The Senator spoke even as elections in Nyeri were called off after aspirants rejected poll model suggested by some party officials.

Aspirants and their officials demonstrated to protest the move.

Earlier, police were forced to whish away a former TNA official after youth barred him from entering the venue where the elections were to take place.

Youth barred Mr Mahinda Kanyora, who was the county TNA chairman from entering Nyeri National Polytechnic.

Elections in Mombasa were conducted amid tight security at the School of Government on Thursday, a day after it was rocked by violence.

Two groups had clashed Wednesday, with each supporting their candidates.

On Thursday, Mr Matano Chengo was elected Jubilee Party county chairman, Mr Patrick Kabundu won the secretary seat, Mr Maamun Abubakar is the treasurer while Ms Amina Abdalla is the organising secretary.

In his maiden speech, Mr Chengo said he will re-organise the party by embracing the opposing group and cement its position in Mombasa, a strong ODM zone, to win seats in next year’s General Election.

“We will work with everybody. We will form grassroots committees with membership from both groups because we know it is only through unity that we will be able to deliver seats for Jubilee,” he said.

Isiolo Women representative Tiyah Galgalo has denied allegations that interim party officials had already been selected ahead of the elections to be held Friday.

The legislator, who is the region’s head of the President Uhuru Kenyatta campaign team said the claims were propaganda aimed at bringing disunity in the party.

“Any allegations of handpicking party officials is just mere propaganda, It’s just a lie by malicious people who want to tarnish the party’s image,” said Ms Galgalo.