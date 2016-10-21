By DENNIS ODUNGA

Ms Bernadette Musundi from the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has been elected to chairperson of the selection panel of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners.

The chairman of the Supreme Council of Muslims in Kenya, Prof Abdulghafur El-Busaidy will be the vice-chairman of the nine-member recruitment team of the electoral agency.

Other members are the National Council of Churches of Kenya General Secretary Rev Canon Peter Karanja and Bishop David Oginde representing Evangelical Churches of Kenya.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is represented by lawyer Evans Monari and Mary Kigen for the ruling Jubilee coalition and Justice (Rtd) Tom Mbaluto and Ogla Chepkemoi Karani for opposition Cord.

Hindu Council representative Rajesh Rawal made a late withdrawal from the committee just before they were sworn in on Wednesday by Chief Justice David Maraga.

CREDIBLE LEADERS

The chairperson said they would try their best to give Kenyans credible leaders that will command Kenyans’ confidence, to take charge of the next general election.

“We shall be very transparent in what we do. We will try hard to listen and make the right judgement,” Ms Musundi said.

The selection panel is expected within seven days of its swearing to invite interested applicants to apply for the positions of the commission’s chairperson and commissioners.

The new commission will be composed of the chairman and six commissioners recruited and vetted through a competitive process.

The selection panel will present 11 names to the President Uhuru Kenyatta two for the position of chairperson and nine for the commissioners.

The President will pick seven from the 11 — one chairperson and six full-time commissioners — with the approval of Parliament.

Ahmed Issack Hassan, who led the IEBC, and eight other commissioners will, however, remain in office until a new team that will supervise the next elections takes over later in the year.