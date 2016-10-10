By BERNARD NAMUNANE

Cord on Monday warned the polls agency against rushing to audit the voters’ register before the commissioners who have resigned leave office.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, who led Cord members of the joint parliamentary team on electoral reforms, also argued that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was seeking to water down the level of the audit agreed upon. He said it should, therefore, be stopped.

Mr Orengo also questioned the moral standing of the IEBC secretariat, saying some of the members would be subjected to fresh vetting once the new commissioners assume office.

In a letter to IEBC chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba, the Siaya senator warned the secretariat against creating a fresh “mess that will contaminate” provisions of the Election Laws (Amendment) Act 2016.

Among the provisions is the audit, to be conducted under the leadership of the new commissioners who are yet to be recruited.

“The outgoing commissioners have no legal competence and cannot constitute the commission as their numbers and appointment are now outside the legal framework. They cannot act in the capacity of commissioners. They are gone and gone for good,” he said.

He said the audit of the voters’ register has to be undertaken by the new commissioners who will supervise the next elections.

“The secretariat is, therefore, walking in a minefield that includes the arbitrary arrogation of the constitutional responsibility and authority of the commission. Be warned,” he said.

Mr Orengo’s protest letter was in response to a paid-up advert by the IEBC secretariat, carried in the media on Monday, inviting firms to express interest in the audit of the voters’ register as required by the new elections law.

The IEBC secretariat argued that the law requires it to hire a reputable professional firm to conduct the forensic audit of the register.

The advert asked interested firms to submit their bids by next Monday.

The audit is meant to authenticate genuine voters in the register. It is also aimed at weeding out ghost voters.

Mr Orengo, who was joined by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed in condemning the planned audit, accused the IEBC secretariat of lowering the professional reputation of the firm to conduct the audit.