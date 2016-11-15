By OUMA WANZALA

By ISAAC ONGIRI

Claims by Cord that plans were under way to rig the next elections on Tuesday drew sharp reactions from Deputy President William Ruto and the electoral commission, who accused the coalition of laying the ground to cause chaos during the polls.

Cord’s management team alleged that Mr Ruto and ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru held secret meetings with Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials in a bid to rig next year’s polls.

At the secret talks, claimed Senators Johnson Muthama (Machakos), James Orengo (Siaya) and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu plans were made how to obstruct full implementation of recently passed electoral laws.

A joint statement by the opposition claimed pressure was being exerted on the IEBC nomination panel to manipulate the choice of the new commissioners. It also called for vetting of all IEBC staff.

The opposition also demanded that the commission stops expenditure on elections and halts procurement plans until new commissioners are appointed. This includes advertising and awarding of tenders for election materials.

However, they declined to disclose who the ruling coalition was keen to have in the new commission.

“We are informed that Jubilee is opposed to the appointment of Kenyans who are patriotic and progressive and have a background and history of fighting for reform and change,” said the opposition leaders.

Mr Orengo said retired commissioners were conducting the affairs of the IEBC against the law.

He claimed the IEBC, guided by an “unconstitutional, illegal and mysterious hand, has done everything to replicate the flaws, malpractices and fraud committed in previous elections”.

DECLARATION OF RESULTS

“Even before the ink is dry on the new election laws, there is an attempt to amend the statute and draft proposals have been sent to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly,” claimed Mr Orengo.

The senator added that the commission’s secretariat, in cahoots with the Jubilee administration, is opposed to the reduction of voters registered in every polling station.

“This is being done to frustrate the direct transmission and declaration of results. No doubt this will fulfil the purpose of interfering with the results and rigging the final outcome of the elections,” he said.

Dr Simiyu said the commission secretariat had created opportunities for a second “chickengate” through questionable procurement of assets and equipment for the elections.

Mr Ruto’s spokesman, Mr David Mugonyi, described the allegations as “unfounded, baseless, tenuous, mischievous and wild”.

“Cord is trying to build a narrative around rigging to justify the violence they are preparing. Cord should submit itself to the election process and mobilise support in a civil manner, devoid of threats, intimidation and coercion. This is what democrats do,” he said.

“This destructive tendency of casting aspersions on anyone, everyone and anything is beneath the stature of anybody with leadership ambitions,” he added.

The IEBC said the allegations were false and misinformed. “To the contrary, the commission is committed to the realisation of the new election laws and nothing better can demonstrate this commitment than the steps it has taken to implement them,” said communication and public affairs manager Andrew Limo.

DISCUSS POLL PREPARATIONS

He said the commission will hold a two-day retreat with political parties next week to discuss poll preparations.

