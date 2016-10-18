Cord denies planning parallel fete on Mashujaa Day

By JUSTUS OCHIENG

Cord on Tuesday denied claims of planning parallel celebrations for tomorrow’s Mashujaa Day in Makueni County.

President Kenyatta is expected to lead this year’s celebrations in Machakos County.

During the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1 held at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, the Head of State declared his commitment to the success of devolution.

He announced his decision to share celebrations of the country’s nationhood among the counties as part of his administration’s desire to include every Kenyan, in word and in deed.

During the June celebrations, Cord held a parallel fete at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Cord leader Raila Odinga led the well-attended celebrations as President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto addressed the nation from Nakuru.

PARALLEL RALLY

On Tuesday, Cord’s management committee co-chairs, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Tongaren MP Eseli Simiyu, said they were not aware of any plans by the coalition to hold another parallel rally to celebrate Mashujaa Day.

ODM director of communications Philip Etale also moved to quell the claims of a parallel rally.

“Cord has not planned any parallel Mashujaa Day rally as is being propagated by some people on this forum,” Mr Etale wrote on his Facebook page.

However, ODM secretary-general Agnes Zani did not confirm or deny any plans by the opposition to hold parallel Mashujaa Day celebrations.

Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa last Friday announced in Siaya that Ms Sarah Obama, US President Obama’s grandmother, would be feted during this year’s celebrations in Machakos.