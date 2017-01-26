By DAVID MUCHUI

By VIVIAN JEBET

Cord leader Raila Odinga is working to endear himself to the electorate in Meru and has accused Jubilee of branding him an enemy of the Mt Kenya region.

Addressing residents in Meru town, Mr Odinga accused the government of aiding corruption and tribalism besides being an enemy of devolution.

He expressed confidence that he will beat Jubilee in the August elections.

"I am not an enemy of the Meru people. I have worked with Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi and Senator Kiraitu Murungi for many years.

"When I was roads minister, I brought the now Tanzania President John Magufuli to open the Meru-Maua road. I oversaw the designing of most of the roads being constructed in Meru," Mr Odinga.

He added: "Jubilee is using divide-and-rule [tactics] to keep away the Meru people from me."

While citing the doctors and lecturers' strikes, Mr Odinga said Kenyans are tired of the current leadership and only the Opposition can offer solutions to problems facing the country.

Mr Odinga also accused Tigania East MP of going behind his back by joining Jubilee.

"I raised Mr Aburi from a mere Councillor until he became an MP. He told me he wants to be in Jubilee because it has support here. Didn't the people of Meru know he was in ODM?” he posed.

The Cord leader said if elected, his government would ensure devolution is strengthened, eradicate corruption and tribalism.

Earlier, Mr Odinga was in Isiolo where he called for uniform distribution of identity cards across the country.

The Cord leader, who was accompanied by Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang said all Kenyans should benefit from last week’s directive by President Kenyatta to the National Registration Bureau to issue the crucial document within three days.