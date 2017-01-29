By HENRY NYARORA

By MAGATI OBEBO

Deputy President William Ruto has criticised the opposition leaders saying they cannot lead the country well because they are corrupt.

Mr Ruto also said the opposition lacks a definite political and developmental agenda for the country, only perfecting the art of demonstrations.

"During the period they served in government there was more corruption than what they claim is happening in Jubilee government now, and that is why they did not achieve much while in power," he said.

The DP, addressing residents at Kenyoro in Nyamira, said that the three leaders presided over a government that was mired in graft.

"They should tell us where the country’s finances were going when they served in government since one of them was a Prime minister, another a Vice President and another was a cabinet minister,” the Deputy President said referring to Mr Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi respectively.

Defending his administration, he said Jubilee has doubled the record of development more than the three successful governments combined.

"They had been saying we have eaten money. But let me ask you. If we could have eaten money where could we be getting the funds we are using to development this country?" He asked.

Cord leaders led by Raila Odinga have perpetually said the ruling administration is corrupt and should not deserve another term.

Further, Mr Ruto said the Jubilee government is more accountable, especially when benchmarked against the list of development projects it has undertaken.

Some of the milestones he pointed out are the standard gauge railway, 6, 000 kilometres of tarmac road, improved health care and free maternal services.

CLEAN RECORD

On education, he said the State paid examination fees for all form four candidates.

He said more than 5.6 million people and schools nationwide have electricity courtesy of the last mile project.

During his visit, Mr Ruto said the government has given the county Sh300 million for electrification.

He spoke during the homecoming of Youth Enterprise Development Fund CEO Josiah Moriasi in North Mugirango constituency.

Earlier, the DP had a closed door meeting with the county's Jubilee politicians (former MPs Walter Nyambati (Kitutu Masaba), Joseph Kiangoi (North Mugirango), Nyamira County Speaker Joash Nyamoko, Dr Ernest Nyakiba, Engineer Samuel Maugo, Prof Thomas Getabu and Charles Mochama) at Ekrubo Gietai before attending prayers at Kenyoro Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He donated Sh5.8 million on behalf of the government to supply free electricity to Kenyoro village.

PEACEFUL ELECTIONS

The DP asked Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the General Election, assuring the country that security officers are alert.

"We are very much alert and we will not want any ugly incidents of violence to be experienced during the polls. We want a united country that is stable and suitable for every Kenyans," he said.

Moreover, Mr Ruto directed chiefs to assist locals get identity cards for them to register as voters.

He caused laughter when he advised girls not to date men who have not enlisted to vote in the August 8 elections.

"Such a man..ni bure kabisa (useless)..because he has no vision and is not ready to choose leaders who are development conscious."