Cord leaders arrange meet to resolve poll rows

The three Cord leaders are scheduled to meet Tuesday to resolve the simmering dispute over who among them will carry the opposition coalition’s flag into next year’s General Election.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of fears of an imminent split, especially with former Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka coming under pressure from his MPs who want him to show them what direction to take.

Last week, Deputy President William Ruto also invited Mr Musyoka to join Jubilee, which he said was the Wiper leader’s only available option.

There has also been a war of words between Cord leader Raila Odinga and Senate Minority Leader Moses Wetang’ula and their allies, who have hit out at each other in public in recent days.

On Sunday, elders allied to Mr Odinga told Mr Wetang’ula to apologise for remarks he made about the ODM leader.

The meeting is expected to address these issues as the coalition prepares to face off with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, formed when the Jubilee Alliance’s affiliate parties, dissolved last month.

Mr Wetang’ula, on Sunday, said he would meet Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka in Nairobi in an attempt to assure the Cord fraternity that the three leaders were keen on working together and that they would head to the elections with the coalition intact.

“I will meet with my brother Raila and Kalonzo this week after which we expect to reassure our supporters that our issues will not divide us, but make the coalition stronger so as to beat Jubilee next year,” he said.

An ODM lawmaker who did not wish to be named confirmed that Mr Odinga will be meeting the two other Cord leaders to iron out differences in the coalition.

A Wiper MP who also requested anonymity said although he could not confirm whether Mr Musyoka would attend the meeting, he, however, said the idea was welcome.

Speaking in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi, where he had attended a church service, Mr Wetang’ula urged ODM leaders to tone down their language and avoid using words that create the impression that ODM would go it alone in next year’s elections.

He said that each of Cord’s “pillars” was important in holding the coalition together.

BOARDROOM DEAL

The Bungoma senator also cautioned against chest-thumping, saying each of the Cord leaders should moderate his campaigns to become the coalition’s flag bearer.

He warned that if each of the three overdid this, it would lead to a split in the coalition.

All three leaders have in the past insisted that they will be on the presidential ballot.

Mr Odinga has made clear his intention to be the Cord candidate, as has Mr Musyoka, who has maintained that he has sacrificed for the country twice and it was time for him to be given the mantle.

Mr Wetang’ula has in the recent past asked Mr Odinga to either endorse him or Mr Musyoka and be content with the role of king-maker.

Some of his comments about Mr Odinga’s prospects have raised the ire of the ODM leader’s supporters.

Both Mr Wetang’ula and Mr Musyoka have opposed a proposal that the Cord flag bearer be chosen on the basis of party strength.

They prefer a boardroom deal, given the relative strength of Mr Odinga’s ODM party.

Tension has been rising in the coalition over who stands the best chance of beating President Kenyatta, who will be seeking re-election under the recently-launched Jubilee Party.

The three leaders have in the past two weeks been holding separate rallies, though they have said that this is healthy for democracy.

For instance, both Mr Wetang’ula and Mr Musyoka skipped ODM’s 10th anniversary celebrations in Mombasa, which coincided with the launch of the Jubilee Party.