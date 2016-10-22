By KENNEDY OKWACH

Deputy President William Ruto has accused Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (Cord) of seeking the support of 'foreign powers' to influence the 2017 General Election in their favour.

Speaking in Bukhalarire Secondary School during a fundraiser on Saturday, Mr Ruto said Kenyans have the capability to choose their own leaders.

“Those from opposition have now gone to source for funds so that they can be voted in. Foreigners money will not influence or change the course of politics in the country,” he said.

He added: "In 2013, they came up with ICC cases so that other people can influence how we vote but Kenyans resisted. No influence or money from Whites will change the leadership of this country. Come 2017, the script is the same. We know what to do as Kenyans.”

He once again said the opposition parties have nothing to offer and that Kenyans are tired of politics that promotes enmity.

“As Jubilee [government] plans to increase rural electrification in the country and enhance access to health, they are busy planning demonstrations and protests,” he said.

He challenged opposition leaders to stop criticising the Jubilee government and instead offer their manifesto to allow Kenyans gauge their plans.

“The contest of Kenya polls is already framed. Kenyans wants to know the plan of each and every party and not which tribe or religion we come from. That’s is a non issue,” he said.

He also faulted leaders, whom he did not name, who are propagating incendiary politics.

“My tribe or your tribe will not benefit you as a Kenyan. We should be interested in politics that will bring positive change in this country,” he said.

He challenged political leaders to unite all Kenyans.

"We must forge alliances and friendship that will unite Kenyans. Kenyans are welcome in Jubilee as this is a party with a national outlook representing all cadres of Kenyans,” he added.

At the same time, Busia deputy Governor Kizito Wangalwa asked the Jubilee administration to initiate development across the country without expecting political support.

He urged residents of Busia County to remain steadfast in Cord saying the coalition will form the next government.

Butula MP Michael Onyura asked all leaders to form economic and development alliances which promote the welfare of Kenyans.

“Whether in Jubilee or Cord or any other alliance, our aim as leaders should be to improve the lives of our people. We should resist politics that will create division in the country,” he said.

Teso South MP Mary Emasse urged Busia residents to join Jubilee saying the ruling coalition will still trounce the opposition in next year’s polls.

Also present were former MPs Christine Mango (Butula) and Raphael Wanjala (Budalang'i).

Over sh10 million was raised.