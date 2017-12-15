By MOHAMED AHMED

County bosses currently meeting Kwale County are set to elect their officials with a surprise entry of Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago in the race for council chairman.

Mr Mandago's entry into the race complicates the chances of President Uhuru Kenyatta's favourite candidate for the Council of Governors chairmanship, Kwale’s Salim Mvurya.

Addressing governors during a meeting at State House, Nairobi after the August 8 elections, President Kenyatta had endorsed Mr Mvurya to dethrone current chairman, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, with Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru poised to take the deputy’s position.

The governors were late Thursday evening locked in a meeting as they sought consensus on the election of the new council boss.

Sources close to the meeting indicated that they were unable to reach a consensus with some seen making calls in a bid to lobby for their preferred candidates.

CONFIDENT

Both Mr Mvurya and Ms Waiguru Thursday expressed confidence of winning.

A confident Ms Waiguru said it is not a political favour for her to get the seat but rather an election process.

She added that she is lobbying for support from other governors.

At the same time, Mr Nanok launched a vicious campaign to retain his seat.

Despite being elected on a Nasa ticket and falling out with President Kenyatta prior to the August polls, Mr Nanok is said to enjoy support of a top Jubilee leader in his bid to retain his seat.

Mr Nanok has of late indicated that he will work with President Kenyatta and the Jubilee administration for the benefit of Turkana people.

Some people expect that Mr Mandago's entry into the race may split Jubilee's votes in favour of Mr Nanok.

JUBILEE NUMBERS

Jubilee enjoys numerical strength in CoG after winning most of the gubernatorial seats.

Some Jubilee governors allied to Deputy President William Ruto Thursday openly stated that they will either vote for Mr Nanok or Mr Mandago.

However, some Jubilee governors led by Tharaka-Nithi's Muthomi Njuki said the party is keen on sweeping all the key positions in the CoG.

However, the ruling party, he added, will cede a few slots to the opposition so that the CoG does not become a Jubilee affair.

Speaking to journalists during an induction retreat for the governors and their deputies at Diani Reef Hotel, Mr Njuki said the party will not allow those who hit at it during campaigns to win seats, in an apparent reference to Mr Nanok.

CHANGE OF TUNE

"There is no way you can be governor who hits at the government of day then change when you realise things are hard," Mr Njuki said.

"We will elect leaders depending on what happened on the campaign trail. That is what will happen tomorrow (Friday)," he added.

Mr Njuki said gender balance would be considered in the polls.

Mr Nanok, who during the campaigns exchanged bitter words with President Kenyatta over the sharing of Turkana oil revenue, Thursday exhibited a reconciliatory tone and pushed for unity of governors.