By STEPHEN MUTHINI

A Machakos court has stopped police from arresting Machakos County Woman Representative Susan Musyoka for allegedly making utterances that bordered on treason.

Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Kahuya issued the order Monday after Dr Musyoka went to court to seek anticipatory bail.

The Magistrate will rule on the bail terms Tuesday.

According to her lawyer, Mr Harun Ndubi, Dr Musyoka had received a call from the County Commander Jacinta Wesonga requiring her to record a statement on utterances she made last week.

Mr Ndubi told the magistrate that his client was unwell and could not record a statement at the time and therefore the police had been looking for her.

He urged the court to grant Dr Musyoka anticipatory bail as the police were likely to arrest her.

Mr Ndubi cited the case of Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, who had been arrested and locked at Pangani Police Station for days only to be acquitted by the courts for lack of evidence.