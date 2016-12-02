By BENSON AMADALA

Deputy President William Ruto’s laughed off claims by Cord leader Raila Odinga and his opposition colleagues that they will remove Jubilee from power in next year’s election.

His harambee tour of the country took him to Kakamega on Thursday where he helped raise funds for a primary school.

Speaking at Khayega market in Kakamega County, the DP said the opposition chief had no serious strategy to clinch victory.

He said Mr Odinga and his Cord co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetang’ula were busy bickering about the choice of a flagbearer while time was running out.

“Jubilee has settled on President Uhuru Kenyatta as its flagbearer while our competitors are jostling and creating confusion about theirs,” said Mr Ruto.

He was accompanied by MPs Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Emmanuel Wangwe (Navakholo), David Were (Matungu), former Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito and politician Stanley Livondo.

Mr Ruto was presiding over a fundraiser for the construction of classrooms at Khayega Primary School and for the purchase of two acres of land for the institution. He donated Sh1 million.

The Deputy President said President Kenyatta was expected to tour the region this month to unveil projects by the Jubilee administration.

He urged the Luhya to ditch the opposition and back Jubilee in 2017 so they can play a significant role in the next government.

He said in the last three-and-a-half years, Jubilee had started many projects including tarmacking of roads, equipping hospitals and connecting electricity to households and schools while the opposition was “busy spreading propaganda about corruption in government”.

“Our development record speaks for itself. Jubilee was elected by Kenyans to serve them without discrimination and ensure all parts of the country develop,” said Mr Ruto.

He accused the opposition of making empty promises to try and win support from Kenyans but had no clear agenda and policies.

“All the opposition is doing is organise demonstrations and make loud noises about corruption instead of telling Kenyans what their agenda for development is,” said the DP.