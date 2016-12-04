By OSCAR KAKAI

Deputy President William Ruto has told leaders to support efforts streamlining the electoral body so that it can carry out its work effectively.

The deputy president called on ordinary citizens and politicians to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to perform its constitutional mandate that will ensure the country holds free and fair elections.

“We should give IEBC a legal framework to deliver credible and transparent elections. We need a peaceful nation and we should cooperate,” he said.

“The electoral body needs support to ensure that we have free and fair elections in the coming elections.”

Speaking in Karas AIC Church in West Pokot County during the ordination of Bishop David Kasieton and his deputy Phillip Moriaren, Mr Ruto urged leaders to shun violence at all times.

“Violence is a tool for elections. We want the church to come in and pray for peace as we approach the General Election. Leaders should commit themselves to non-violence,” he said.

Also, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen urged politicians to accept the outcome of next year's polls.

“We as Jubilee shall abide by the law and shall accept the elections results. We should not accept shed blood because of leadership,” Mr Murkomen said.

The deputy president also urged the residents to vote for Jubilee Party candidates so that they can continue developing the country.

"We should not vote for a party that marginalized this region for long time.

"This county is still lagging behind in development because past governments neglected it. Let’s vote for Jubilee since the party has helped open up this region to development,” he said.

UHURU FOR PRESIDENT

He added that the Jubilee administration has pumped a lot of resources in the region to ensure that the county is at par with other areas.

“People suffered for a long period....that government is the one that marginalized the area. Jubilee has transformed the region,” Mr Ruto said.

Conversely, West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo, a Kanu member, said the DP should stop mudslinging the party.

“The deputy president was secretary-general for Kanu for a long time. Why did they not develop the region during that time? It’s bad to ditch a party and start talking ill of it,” he said.

Senator Lonyangapuo further said the party will back President Uhuru Kenyatta in his re-election bid.