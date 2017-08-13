By KEVIN ODIT

The Tuesday General Election was a punch in the face of some of the seasoned politicians at the Coast.

In Mombasa, Mr Masoud Mwahima lost his bid to defend the Likoni parliamentary seat.

Mr Mwahima, who was elected on an ODM ticket in 2007, had defected to Jubilee Party whose ticket he used to vie for the seat.

MISHI MBOKO

Another politician is Suleiman Shakombo whose dream of recapturing the Likoni parliamentary seat on a Wiper ticket was snuffed out.

Both Mr Mwahima and Mr Shakombo were felled by outgoing Woman representative Mishi Mboko who got 27,075 votes against Mr Mwahima’s 14,505.

DISPUTE

Mr Mwahima has however opposed the results saying the election was marked by anomalies.

In Kwale, the current Kinango MP Samuel Gonzi Rai was rejected by the electorate.

Mr Rai, who vied on a Jubilee ticket lost to ODM’s Benjamin Dalu Tayari who garnered 37,081 votes against the incumbent’s 18,646 votes.

FORD PEOPLE

Mr Rai was the area MP from 1992-1997, when he lost to Simeon Mwero; but was able to recapture it in 2002 and defend it in 2007 on a Ford People party ticket.

He has also protested the outcome but said he will not pursue the available legal avenues.

"I think however that there was unfairness in the voting process.

"I think I received more votes than in all previous elections and I believe something wrong may have occurred during the process," he said Saturday.

"However, I will not challenge the results anywhere. The people made their decision and I will retire contented."

IRREGULARITIES

Additionally, former Minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere, also a former Matuga MP and envoy to Tanzanian, was defeated in the Kwale gubernatorial race by the incumbent Salim Mvuyra.

Mr Mwakwere, who vied on a Wiper party ticket, lost to Jubilee’s Salim Mvurya.

Mr Mwakwere has however disputed the results, claiming the activity was marked by a lot of irregularities.

GOVERNORSHIP

In Kilifi, the outgoing Kilifi North MP Gideon Mung’aro and former Labour Cabinet Secretary Kazungu Kambi lost the governorship quest to ODM candidate Amason Kingi, who is also the incumbent.

Mr Mung’aro, a former Malindi mayor, vied on a Jubilee ticket after defecting from ODM.

Mr Kambi vied on a Kadu Asili ticket and is a former Kaloleni MP.

MWAZO LOSES

In Taita Taveta, former minister and outgoing Senator Dan Mwazo lost the battle to be governor to soft-spoken Wiper candidate Granton Samboja.

Mr Mwazo tried his luck on a Jubilee ticket after decamping from ODM.

Others who lost the race are outgoing Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu, and outgoing Governor John Mruttu, who vied as an independent candidate.

LAMU

In Tana River, former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana lost his governorship bid to Mr Godhana Dhado.

Mr Dhado, also defeated incumbent Hussein Dado who vied on a Jubilee ticket. Mr Dhado flew the ODM flag.