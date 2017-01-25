By VIVIAN JEBET

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has said he will not vie for any political seat in the August elections.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta asked him to drop his bid for the Laikipia County gubernatorial seat and remain in the Cabinet.

The former Laikipia East MP legislator made the announcement during a press briefing after distributing relief food in Ngaremara, Isiolo, on Tuesday.

“An order has already been issued and the chapter is closed. I am not vying,” he said.

He said he will continue to serve the country as a Cabinet secretary.

Mr Kiunjuri had earlier expressed interest in leaving his current position for active politics.

The CS urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to register as voters.

'POLITICAL DEFENCE'

While drumming up support for President Kenyatta, Mr Kiunjuri said the Jubilee administration had initiated development projects countrywide since taking over government.

“As the government, we are going to register pastoralists wherever they are,” he said.

Already, pastoralists have migrated with their animals to neighbouring counties in search of pastures and water due to drought.

Mr Kiunjuri, who lashed out at the Opposition over rigging claims, said the government will also distribute relief food to pastoralists and vaccinate their livestock.

President Kenyatta had told the minister during a rally in Laikipia County not to leave the Cabinet for an elective seat.

He said he wanted Mr Kiunjuri in the Jubilee administration for "political defence purposes".

"Allow me to have Mr Kiunjuri in government for the next five years. He is among my strong political protectors while crisscrossing the country. I will release him in 2022," said President Kenyatta.