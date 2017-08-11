By IBRAHIM ORUKO

More by this Author

The Alliance for Real Change presidential candidate Abduba Dida has refused to concede defeat but instead called on the electoral commission to announce the results as soon as possible.

Mr Dida also said the commission must address the hacking claims advanced by the National Super Alliance.

“The commission has seven days to announce the winner in the presidential poll. ...The commission must provide forms 34A as demanded by Nasa to prove that the claims being made by Mr Odinga are untrue,” he said.

He said if the forms cohere with the results already published, Mr Odinga should be ready to accept defeat and concede.

However, the candidate took the opportunity to castigate the commission, accusing it of doing little to address the concerns raised by Nasa over the transmissions of presidential results.