Ford Kenya party leader and Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) co-principal Moses Wetang’ula has said the coalition is not in a hurry to unveil its presidential flag-bearer.

Speaking at Maanzoni Lodge in Machakos on Friday during his party's Parliamentary Group and National Executive Council meeting, Mr Wetang’ula said the push to have Cord declare its presidential contestant was being spearheaded by Deputy President William Ruto.

He said Mr Ruto is claiming the coalition is not united because they have not chosen someone who will vie for the top post.

Mr Wetang’ula said Cord has internal mechanisms to deal with the matter and that they are waiting for the perfect time.

“The narrative of Cord nominating a candidate has become a singsong of William Ruto and those who think like him. We are not in a hurry to nominate a candidate. We want a tsunami that hits and hits hard,” he said.

He recalled the 2002 elections when the opposition Narc selected its candidate, Mwai Kibaki, two months to the elections.

Regarding his party, he said they are reaching out to other outfits, particularly Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, with a view of forming a greater alliance.

The have also resolved to discipline errant members who defected to other parties.

Secretary-General Eseli Simiyu said action will be taken against Turkana Senator John Munyes, Lunga Lunga MP Khatibu Mwashetani and Turkana East MP Nicholas Ngikor.

Dr Simiyu said the three had failed to honour summons to appear before the disciplinary committee.

“The disciplinary committee of Ford Kenya has resolved to take action against its errant members to ensure in the near future we have by-elections where members [have] defected to Jubilee,” he said.

He said they may also discipline other members who have expressed support for other parties.

Meanwhile, Kakamega Senator Bony Khalwale condemned the violence meted out on residents of Mumias during a police crackdown to recover guns stolen from a police station after an attack.