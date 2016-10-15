Don’t come calling, Kisii firm in Cord, claims Raila

By AGGREY OMBOKI

By NYABOGA KIAGE

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Saturday said Jubilee leaders’ visits to Kisii are in vain because the community will not be hoodwinked to join the ruling party.

Mr Odinga accused the Jubilee leadership of making promises to residents of the region which they did not intend to fulfil.

“This government is like a crafty person luring a chicken to the slaughter by making lots of sweet promises. After it achieves its objective, those promises will never see the light of the day,” he said.

“Let this be a clear message to the Jubilee Party. The Abagusii are not on sale,” he said.

He said the Jubilee administration has in the recent past been luring the Kisii community through a section of their elected leaders but regretted that they are bound to fail terribly in their agenda.

“Those visiting State House in the name of development are doing it for their own selfish gains. They are greedy,” he said, adding that Kenyans are entitled to development without begging for it.

Mr Odinga said the controversial Murang’a Water Tunnel Project would irreparably damage the environment.

He said he voiced his opposition to the project so as to protect the people in the Tana Basin likely to suffer from the adverse effects of water supply in future.

Mr Odinga said the feasibility study done on the proposed water supply system raised a red flag on the likely effects of the project.

“Murang’a is part of Kenya and I have a right to speak on any issue in any part of the country. The Murang’a people’s concerns must be addressed,” he said. He called on Kisii County residents to register as voters in large numbers to vote out the Jubilee administration come 2017 and expressed confidence in winning the next elections.

“Naambia Jubilee ifunge virago na wakwende nyumbani ... I ask the Jubilee Government to pack up and leave,” he said.

Mr Odinga assured ODM followers that the party shall hold free and fair nominations.

The Opposition leader was speaking at the Kisii Sports Club where he briefly addressed Cord supporters before heading to Gusii Stadium for the third edition of the Kikao Youth Forum.

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero said Cord would fully incorporate the youth agenda into its development policies.

“We are determined to create opportunities for the youth. Cord is the team that will help youth to realise their aspirations,” said Governor Kidero.

RAILA VICTORY

His host, Kisii Governor James Ongwae, expressed his confidence in a Raila victory in 2017.

“I am sure that our next president after 2017 elections is Raila,” said Mr Ongwae.

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama said the political direction of the community could only be determined by the voters and expressed confidence of a Cord win in 2017.

“Nyamira is a Cord zone. We welcome the Kikao Forum to our county,” he said.

He said his administration is committed to youth empowerment, saying he would ensure the training of youth instructors and construction of polytechnics to impart entrepreneurship skills to young people.

“We have a programme in conjunction with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) to train our instructors in order to empower our young people in entrepreneurship skills,” said Governor Ongwae.

Migori Governor Okoth Obado said Odinga won the last elections but was robbed off victory.

“We know he won the last elections. This time round we must guard against a similar injustice being perpetrated against our people,” said the governor.

Youth and Kisii University leader Seth Anunda said Kisii University was the least funded public university.

He asked the former Prime Minister to ensure that the institution was properly funded.

He criticised the tendency by some leaders of going to State House to collect handouts.

Mr Anunda said youths make 60 per cent of the voting population in the country and the group most capable of bringing change in the country.

“Our vote against incompetent leadership is our only weapon to give us the change we desire and deserve,” said Mr Anunda.

Kisii Town was a sea of orange as party faithful held a procession through the streets before congregating at the stadium to listen to their leaders.