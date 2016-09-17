By DICKSON MWITI

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale on Saturday asked Governor Peter Munya to join the Jubilee Party (JP).

Mr Duale, who represented Deputy President William Ruto at a harambee in Maili Tatu grounds in Meru County, said PNU was one of the parties that had folded to join JP.

"We want to be in one umbrella to enable President Kenyatta win at 10 am (in 2017 elections)," he said.

He said Mr Munya and other leaders cannot claim to support President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy but refuse to join JP, their re-election vehicle in 2017 polls.

He asked Meru residents to support President Kenyatta and his party of choice as it unites all Kenyans

Mr Munya has insisted he would contest next year's polls on a PNU ticket and vie for presidency in 2022.

The Deputy President did not attend the event as he is representing President Kenyatta at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Mr Duale also accused opposition leader Raila Odinga of interfering with JP issues.

He said Cord should put its house in order and fight it out with JP in the next elections.

He said JP would hold free and fair nominations, which will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The Garissa Town MP said he travelled to Somalia with President Kenyatta where they lobbied for the lifting of the ban on miraa.

Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi and Igembe Central's Kubai Iringo, who were elected on ODM tickets, said they will work with JP for development.

MP Mithika Linturi and Senator Kiraitu Murungi were also present.