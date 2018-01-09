Eight Kisii MPs oppose Raila oath

By SAMWEL OWINO

A section of MPs drawn mainly from Kisii and Nyamira Counties have distanced themselves from the swearing in of Nasa leader Raila Odinga as the “‘People’s President” slated for January 30.

The eight lawmakers led by Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache, Ford-K) said they recognise President Uhuru Kenyatta as duly elected and therefore no other person should assume the office.

Addressing a press conference at Parliament buildings Tuesday, the legislators said in as much as there are some underlying issues which call for dialogue, they do not support the swearing in of Mr Odinga.

The MPs present at the press conference included Sylvanus Osoro South Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Joash Nyamoko (West Mugirango),Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu), Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache) Samuel Arama (Nakuru West) and Innocent Obiri (Bobasi).

SWORN IN

“At this time, our President is Uhuru Kenyatta. That is what the people back in my constituency know but that doesn’t mean that there are no issues to be talked about,” said Mr Onyonka who spoke on behalf of the MPs.

Nasa has set January 30 as the date when Mr Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka will be sworn in.

The MPs at the same time thanked the President for retaining Dr Fred Matiang’i in the Cabinet saying it’s an honour to the people of Gusii land.

They however urged the President to consider appointing another minister from Kisii County since Dr Matiang’i comes from Nyamira County.

Former Football Kenya Federation chairman Sam Nyamweya said the move to retain Dr Matiang’i in the Cabinet is a demonstration of confidence the President has in his hardworking minister.