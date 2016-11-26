Elders crown Raila as Luo warrior

Sunday November 27 2016

Cord leader Raila Odinga

Cord leader Raila Odinga addresses the Luo community at Got Ramogi in Siaya County after being crowned Luo warrior on November 26, 2016. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • They also said it is a way of honouring the "Opposition chief and give him strength ahead of the polls".
Advertisement
By NELCON ODHIAMBO
More by this Author

Cord leader Raila Odinga has been crowned a Luo warrior in a ceremony presided over by Luo Council of Elders in Bondo, Siaya County.

The enthronement was presided over by Willis Otondi, the council chairman, and Secretary-General Owino Nyadi at Got Ramogi Hills shrines.

The elders said that the move is aimed at preparing Mr Odinga for his campaign for presidency in the 2017 polls.

Cord leader Raila Odinga

Cord leader Raila Odinga is addressed by a member of the Luo Council of Elders in Siaya County on November 26, 2016 after being crowned Luo warrior. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

They also said it is a way of honouring the "Opposition chief and give him strength ahead of the polls".

Mr Odinga called on the county and national governments to make the site historical.