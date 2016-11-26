Elders crown Raila as Luo warrior
Sunday November 27 2016
Cord leader Raila Odinga has been crowned a Luo warrior in a ceremony presided over by Luo Council of Elders in Bondo, Siaya County.
The enthronement was presided over by Willis Otondi, the council chairman, and Secretary-General Owino Nyadi at Got Ramogi Hills shrines.
The elders said that the move is aimed at preparing Mr Odinga for his campaign for presidency in the 2017 polls.
They also said it is a way of honouring the "Opposition chief and give him strength ahead of the polls".
Mr Odinga called on the county and national governments to make the site historical.