By NELCON ODHIAMBO

Cord leader Raila Odinga has been crowned a Luo warrior in a ceremony presided over by Luo Council of Elders in Bondo, Siaya County.

The enthronement was presided over by Willis Otondi, the council chairman, and Secretary-General Owino Nyadi at Got Ramogi Hills shrines.

The elders said that the move is aimed at preparing Mr Odinga for his campaign for presidency in the 2017 polls.

Cord leader Raila Odinga is addressed by a member of the Luo Council of Elders in Siaya County on November 26, 2016 after being crowned Luo warrior. PHOTO | TOM OTIENO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

They also said it is a way of honouring the "Opposition chief and give him strength ahead of the polls".