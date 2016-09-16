By GEORGE MUNENE

Elders on Friday endorsed former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to contest the Kirinyaga County governor's seat.

The elders took Ms Waiguru through traditional rituals and anointed her as their favourite candidate for the seat in a ceremony held at Sifa Gardens in Kutus town.

The elders, led by Mzee Benson Njege, 89, dressed Ms Waiguru in traditional regalia and ornaments.

At one point, Ms Waiguru was asked to remove her shoes as the ground on which the ceremony was being conducted was holy.

She was also handed a shepherd's staff, signifying that the elders had given her the mandate to seek the county's leadership.

Ms Waiguru becomes the first woman in the region to be bestowed with such an honour by the elders.

MPs from the county and most MCAs did not attend the ceremony.

The elders said Ms Waiguru is capable of leading the county and promised to campaign for her.

She said she was humbled by the blessings she had received from the elders.

"I'm really elated and humbled. I also feel honoured by my fathers," she said, amid applause.

Ms Waiguru said she had sought the blessings of the elders before starting her campaign.