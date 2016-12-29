Elders to campaign for Raila in Rift Valley

By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

More by this Author

Elders from four communities in Nyanza and the Rift Valley on Thursday resolved to back Cord leader Raila Odinga in his quest for the presidency in 2017.

The close to 70 elders from 10 counties made the resolution at a meeting hosted by the Luo Council of Elders, led by chairman Willis Opiyo Otondi and secretary Owino Nyady, in Kisumu.

The elders who attended the meeting were from Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nandi, and Narok counties.

Kipsigis Council of Elders secretary Edwin Kimetto said their decision was influenced by Mr Odinga’s “relentless support to the protection of the Mau water tower and his move to have the Sh38 billion controversial Itare dam project stopped.”

Mr Kimetto said elders from his community will rally residents to back the Cord leader.

He said they will hold rallies in the region to drum up support for the Cord leader.

“We have already planned the inaugural rally at Sosiot in Kericho County on January 7 and invited Raila Odinga and other leaders including governors,” he said.

Mr Otondi said that after the Sosiot rally, the elders will jointly visit the site of the Itare dam project on January 16 and thereafter file a case to stop the construction.

“Even though the Kalenjin elders’ initial attempts to have this project stopped seem not to have borne fruit, as a team we hope we shall succeed to stop its implementation,” Mr Otondi said.