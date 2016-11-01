Election of Munya as PNU leader downplayed

By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and two MPs have downplayed the installation of Governor Peter Munya as the leader of the Party of National Unity (PNU).

They said the governor should not misconstrue the enthronement as a direct victory in his re-election bid in 2017.

The leaders spoke during fundraisers at Equator Methodist Church of Kenya and Mujwa Catholic Church in Central Imenti Sub-County.

“Munya will not get anywhere,” said Mr Murungi, who has in the past insisted that PNU had dissolved to join Jubilee Party. “We are asking the Meru people to pray for him so that he can see the light.”

The senator said by not folding and joining JP, PNU was in the dark and in the Opposition.

MPs Mithika Linturi (Igembe South) and Gideon Mwiti (Imenti Central), who had accompanied the senator, said those intending to run on PNU tickets in next year’s elections would have a rough time.

Related Content Join Jubilee or lose, MPs tell Munya

“If you follow Munya, you will end up in the Opposition,” said Mr Linturi.