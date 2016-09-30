DP Ruto says IEBC bosses likely to remain in office to avoid vacuum
Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed calls by the opposition that nine electoral commissioners exit office by Saturday.
Speaking in Kisii County, Mr Ruto said there should not be a vacuum between the outgoing and incoming commissioners.
“Negotiations will be completed before October 4, when the new law that allows the incoming commissioners to assume office will be effected,” he said.
The DP was speaking in Nyaribari Chache constituency, where he laid a foundation stone for Ibeno Kenya Medical Training College.
He is accompanied by MPs Richard Tong’i (Nyaribari Chache) Jimmy Angwenyi (Kitutu Chache), Zebedeo Opore (Bonchari), Simeon Ogari (Bomachoge Chache), Joel Onyancha (Bomachoge Borabu) and former CIC chairman Charles Nyachae.
Cord leader Raila Odinga had last Sunday demanded that officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission quit by Saturday.
“We don’t want these people in office by October 1. They should be given termination letters because they are still government employees and are still being paid,” said Mr Odinga.