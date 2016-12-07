By MUCHIRI GITONGA

British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey has urged political parties not to allow members who have engaged in hate speech or incitement to contest for elective offices.

Mr Hailey expressed concern over recent violence and invasion of private land in Laikipia County, saying it is worrying that the security of legally acquired land tenure is questioned.

“Let me call on political parties to refrain from nominating for office any member who have engaged in hate speech or in the provocation of violence or disorder for political ends,” Mr Hailey said in his address to the Laikipia County Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier, he met with Governor Joshua Irungu and County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki in their respective offices.

As the country approaches a General Election next, Mr Hailey urged politicians to refrain from acts or utterances that may cause tension.

He told them to campaign peacefully based on issues that matter most to the county residents.

“Where the security of legally acquired land tenure is called into question, investors hear a clear message — that they should take their business elsewhere,” the envoy said, warning that tourists would seek alternative destinations over insecurity.