Ford-K defectors to Jubilee face the sack

By JOHN NJAGI

More by this Author

By ISAAC ONGIRI

More by this Author

Ford Kenya on Tuesday said disciplinary action will be taken against three party members who defected to Jubilee. The party was, however, silent on two others who joined ODM.

The party’s management committee chaired by its deputy leader Boni Khalwale appeared to have let off the hook Kisumu West MP Olago Aluoch and Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo, who defected to ODM, its Cord partner.

Mr Khalwale said Turkana Senator John Munyes, Turkana East MP Nicholas Ng’ikor and Msambweni MP Khatib Mwashetani could be ejected from the party.

Meanwhile, the fate of 10 expelled ODM rebels will now be determined after their appeal is heard and determined.

“We are allowing time for the appeal to be processed and will only act after that,” said Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung’u.

The rebels have resorted to legal battles to delay the process until Parliament is dissolved next May.

The rebels are Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Ababu Namwamba (Budalang’i), Steven Kariuki (Mathare), Isaac Mwaura (Nominated), Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale Woman Rep), Samuel Arama (Nakuru West), Masoud Mwahima (Likoni), John Waluke (Sirisia) and Viwandani MCA Samwel Nyangwara).

Accepting the appeal ODM requested the appellants to make individual submissions of their appeal before November 10.

“In the said letter you implore the Party to convene a Special Session of the National Governing Council as provided for in Article 8.4.5 of the Party Constitution,” read part of letter by Acting ODM Secretary General Agnes to Mr Kilukumi.

But in another letter dated November 4,Mr Kilukumi also wrote back demanding several documents from the party to facilitate his clients to make the required submissions.

EXPELLED REBELS

In the letter seen by the Nation Mr Kilukumi asked Dr Zani to provide her with the disciplinary committee report, notice convening the Party’s National Executive Committees, Minutes of the NEC held on October30.

Mr Kilukumi is also seeking the notice convening the National Governing Council that expelled the rebels, minutes of the said meeting and a letter to the Registrar of Political Parties seeking the removal of the rebels from the party register.

“We humbly request the extension of time for filing of written submissions to the November 17,2016. Subject to us getting the listed documents within the shortest time possible, “Mr Kilukumi wrote.

On Tuesday Dr Zani said that the party is keen on an expeditious execution of the cases on individual basis adding that the appeal is being processes.

“This is a process and we are working on it. We want to follow it carefully so that at the end of it the party’s interest can prevail,” she said.

The party is however yet to respond to Mr Kilukumi’s request for extension of deadline for the submission of letters.

While many of the rebels have denied association with other parties, many of them attended last weekend’s Jubilee Party’s National Governing Council meeting at the Bomas of Kenya.

Kilifi North MP Gideon Mungaro even donned the party’s campaign T-Shirts while Mr Kariuki attended but did not dress in party colours.

Mr Maangi and Mr Mungaro were even nominated to sit in President Kenyatta’s campaign steering committee.