By CAROLINE WAFULA

Deputy President William Ruto has emphasised that the opposition does not stand a chance of winning the elections.

He said Jubilee’s goal is to win the elections by four million votes, unlike the 2013 poll when it won by a small margin.

Mr Ruto addressed locals in Nakuru on Thursday, rallying them to register as voters.

"You saw what happened in the last General Election. We won by 800,000 votes and that man really troubled us, taking us through a lengthy court process.

"This time round we want to win by four million votes so that he can completely forget about this thing,” he said at several stopovers in the county.

The DP launched his voter registration campaign at Kaptagich, Olenguruone, Tandwet, Keringet, Mochorwo, Molo, Sachangwan and Salgaa.

Mr Ruto received a rousing welcome in Nakuru town where he wound up his tour, addressing crowds at KFA and Pinkam roundabouts.