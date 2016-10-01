Forget naysayers Cord is a united team, says Raila

By SUNDAY NATION TEAM

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Saturday declared the opposition Cord coalition will go to the next elections as a united team.

Mr Odinga also resisted strong calls from his supporters and several opposition leaders for him to name Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as his running mate in 2017.

Despite the demand, the opposition chief steered off the matter and instead maintained Cord will remain united and face Jubilee as a unit.

He told the mammoth crowd there were no wrangles in the coalition and that the parties had gone their separate ways to strengthen before reuniting.

Mr Odinga was speaking during celebrations to mark the party’s 10th anniversary in Kisumu that ended with a rally at Kirembe grounds near the Kisumu International Airport.

“We are not in a tussle within the coalition and we will remain united until we remove Jubilee from power. We will decide among us who will be the flag-bearer through a credible process agreed among us,” said Mr Odinga.

He added: “What we are doing as ODM is strengthening our party ahead of 2017 and that is why I have a team of youthful leadership around me.”

He denied ever suggesting ODM would go it alone during the elections during a rally he held in Narok town on Friday.

The report is said to have caused anxiety within the opposition coalition with Wiper Secretary-General Hassan Omar warning in Mombasa that there was no way Cord affiliate parties will remove Jubilee from power if they go it alone during the next polls.

During the two-day visit, opposition leaders, especially those close to the top party leadership, hinted at the possibility of ODM going it alone with Mr Joho as Mr Odinga’s running mate in 2017.

At the Kirembe rally, Kilifi Woman Representative and Joho’s close confidant Aisha Jumwa said the Mombasa governor was best placed to pair with Mr Odinga in order to defeat the Jubilee government.

“Raila is the best medicine to President Uhuru Kenyatta while Mr Joho is best suited to take Ruto head-on in the next elections,” said Ms Jumwa.

Mr Joho was the star attraction at the rally, receiving a thunderous applause from the crowd when he arrived.

MARGINALISATION

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero also received similar treatment when he was introduced to the gathering by Mr Odinga.

Earlier at CITAM hall where Mr Joho met delegates from Kisumu County, Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o said he had confidence that the Mombasa governor can make the best Deputy President among all the contenders.

“Earlier this year when we were mourning victims of anti-IEBC demos I introduced the Mombasa Governor as the Deputy President, I did that because he is capable of being one,” said Prof Nyong’o.

Mr Odinga used the occasion to welcome to ODM several elected leaders from the Nyanza region, presenting them with caps and scarfs.

They included Migori Governor Okoth Obado and Muhoroni MP Onyango K’Oyoo, both from People Democratic Party (PDP), Awendo MP Jared K’Opiyo, Kisumu West’s John Olago Aluoch from Ford Kenya and Kuria East’s John Magaiwa who, though elected on the party’s ticket, has been wavering.

The Cord leader accused Jubilee and successive governments of marginalising opposition regions both economically and ethnically saying they are to blame for the redirecting of special economic zones from Kisumu to Naivasha.

Mr Odinga accused Jubilee leaders of all manner of ills. “They are tribalists and enemies of devolution, good reasons why we should remove them from power.”

He added that he was in the Rift Valley earlier and the same problems faced by the opposition are being felt by regions that voted overwhelmingly for Jubilee in 2013.

The former Premier said the cost of living had risen under Jubilee’s watch with the cost of sugar, maize flour and other basic commodities being increased.

Mr Joho said a Raila presidency was the surest way of ensuring the marginalised areas get an equal share of the national cake.

IEBC ISSUE

He mentioned fish factories he said had been taken to Thika from Kisumu and lack of proper funding to revitalise sugar factories in Nyanza as some of the examples of marginalisation of Cord regions.

“As Coast region we have decided to stand with Raila because it is in his government that our interests will be taken seriously. The continued rule of Jubilee will hurt us,” said Mr Joho.

“I am ready to die for Raila to be president because I am sure he is the most trusted leader to take Kenya where reformists envisioned,” said Mr Joho, adding that he currently represents the minority communities as Mr Odinga’s deputy in ODM.

Siaya Senator James Orengo renewed calls to have the IEBC come up with a fresh voters’ register to eliminate any inconsistencies in the already established ones.

Mr Odinga’s speech was briefly cut short by his diehard followers who loudly demanded that he be given water and a handkerchief to wipe sweat off his brow.

He had spoken for almost 10 minutes when the crowd started whistling that he be given water to quench his thirst.

“Patia baba maji na handkerchief. (Give our father water and a handkerchief),” they said.

Earlier, the field was doused in a cloud of dust as supporters danced to a song that welcomed Mr Odinga and Mr Joho to the podium.

There was a traffic snarl-up along the Kisumu-Busia road which delayed a number of people.