Cord leader Raila Odinga has urged his supporters to register as voters in order to trounce the Jubilee administration in the next elections.

Mr Odinga said the Opposition has come up with a formidable team capable of removing the Jubilee government from power, but is dependent on the number of registered voters in its fandoms.

"The new year has 30 days of massive voter registration. Get out and register.

"It is the 30 days that will determine the winner of the election," said Mr Odinga told mourners in Emuhaya, Vihiga County.

The process will start in January next year.

He said they have fixed the problems that caused disunity in the run up to the 2013 General Election.

Mr Odinga mocked the two-day tour of western Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to launch projects, saying they will not be implemented.

The two toured Bungoma, Busia and Kakamega counties on Thursday and Friday where they commissioned projects worth Sh8.2 billion.

They included the revival of Pan Paper Mills in Webuye and construction of roads and water plants.

President Kenyatta asked residents to support his re-election bid next year.

But the Cord leader said the Jubilee Party leaders' trip is meant to hoodwink members of the Luyha community.

"They are now running all over under the guise of launching development projects.

"The projects will never be implemented. Why start launching projects now yet you had a whole four years to do this?

"Stop cheating our people. They are more informed than before," Mr Odinga said.

NOW OR NEVER

Mr Odinga and Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi agreed to form an alliance in order to be victorious in next year's polls.

He said: "Let us not repeat the mistake of 2013. Opposition is uniting. We will front a powerful team. We have all the main players on board."

Mr Odinga was speaking during the burial of Mzee Nathan Muyera, the father of Engineer George Muyera, the ODM coordinator in Vihiga.

He added: "Kenyans have the reason and good will to vote out the government. It is a government of the corrupt and liars. They should go home."

Some of the leaders who accompanied him are Vihiga Senator George Khaniri, Emuhaya MP Wilbur Otichillo, T J Kajwang' (Ruaraka) and Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja).