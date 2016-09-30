Government, electoral bosses strike deal on exit package
Friday September 30 2016
After successful deliberations, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials (IEBC) will know their individual exit pay by Monday noon.
Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua, during a presser at Harambee House today, said a deal was reached on a dignified exit for the nine commissioners.
He said that the agreement will ensure a smooth transition so that no vacuum is left.
Other members of the Government’s Technical Negotiating Committee present were Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS, Kamau Thugge.