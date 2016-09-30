Government, electoral bosses strike deal on exit package

Friday September 30 2016

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Issack Hassan when he appeared before the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee at Parliament Buildings on September 26, 2016. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Advertisement
By PATRICK LANG'AT
More by this Author

After successful deliberations, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials (IEBC) will know their individual exit pay by Monday noon.

Chief of Staff Joseph Kinyua, during a presser at Harambee House today, said a deal was reached on a dignified exit for the nine commissioners.

He said that the agreement will ensure a smooth transition so that no vacuum is left.

Other members of the Government’s Technical Negotiating Committee present were Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his PS, Kamau Thugge.