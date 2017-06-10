By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

The High Court upheld the nomination of Mr Cornel Rasanga as the Orange Democratic Movement governorship candidate for Siaya County, quashing the decision by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal to block his candidacy.

Mr Justice Enoch Chacha Mwita on Friday set aside the Tribunal's judgement that had barred ODM from presenting Mr Rasanga's name to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Justice Mwita argued that Tribunal "reached its decision to block the candidature of Mr Rasanga without tangible evidence".

IRREGULARITIES

Instead, the judge directed ODM to submit the name of Mr Rasanga, who is the current governor, for inclusion in the list of candidates lined up for the August 8 elections.

Governor Rasanga, through lawyer Paul Amunga, had challenged the verdict by the panel, saying he was "disenfranchised by the decision to cancel his nomination without being given an opportunity to canvass the issues raised by two voters adequately".

The PPDT - chaired by Mr Kyalo Mbobu - on June 2 cancelled the nomination certificate issued to the county boss by the returning officer for the ODM primary held on April 2017, saying the exercise had been marred with malpractices.

PARTY MEMBERSHIP

But Justice Mwita said it failed to establish whether two petitioners (Jeckonia Okungu Ogutu and Mr Julius Ooko Okayo) were registered and bona fide members of the party.

The judge also said the PPDT erred in law by failing to compel the petitioners to provide a full list of ODM members to ascertain their membership, which would determine if they are qualified to lodge such a complaint.

"The petitioners just made generalised and wild allegations of voter bribery besides other electoral malpractices," the judge ruled.

REPEAT NOMINATION

The judge allowed the appeal lodged by Mr Rasanga saying it is valid.