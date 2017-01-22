By GAITANO PESSA

Funyula MP Paul Otuoma has sent a warning message to Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong that he will lose his re-election bid in August this year.

Mr Otuoma, who is one of the five aspirants eying the coveted seat, said Governor Ojaamong has not done enough to uplift the welfare of the locals, hence new leadership should seize the reins.

"There is somebody I want to send home very soon because his time is up. He has no choice but to surrender and walk out of the race because he has let our people down," he said on Saturday during a rally at Busia Polytechnic urging residents to register as voters.

He had accompanied Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

The legislator added that Mr Ojaamong will have a difficult time amassing votes because he lacks the experience, because the last time "we did the donkey work for him since he was ailing".

The MP further advised the locals to vet all hopefuls so that they may elect only those who will foster inclusivity for the prosperity of Busia County.

As voter registration remains open, he told the residents to acquire voters cards so that they aid in reaching the targeted 200,000 votes.

"In Busia we have been given a target of 200,000 votes. Leaders should unite to ensure the target is met lest we give Jubilee another term.

"Please let’s make our contribution to Kenya’s democracy," he said.