By TIMOTHY KEMEI

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed claims that Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is a political threat in the South Rift region.

Mr Ruto expressed confidence that residents of Bomet and Kericho counties will back him under the Jubilee Party in next year's poll, as opposed to supporting the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) party led by the governor.

Governor Ruto had earlier challenged the deputy president to prepare for a face off in future, accusing him of being disrespectful.

“I want to tell the DP that next time he comes to Bomet I will be waiting for him and we will talk head on. His tactic of seeking votes by abusing others does not scare me. I cannot continue to let him come here and abuse me and leave without a response,” Governor Ruto had said.

But during a fundraiser in aid of a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kericho Town on Sunday, Deputy President Ruto said he would visit Bomet and Kericho whenever he pleases.

“I was in Bomet last week and today I am in Kericho. This place is like home to me and I will come back over and over again. This is the heart of the Jubilee Party. It is where Jubilee was born and that is why Kericho Senator (Aaron Cheruiyot) was the first one elected under the party,” he said.

“I will not sit back and allow any other party to take control of this region from us.”

DP Ruto assured those aspiring to run for various elective posts in Kericho under the Jubilee Party that the nominations would be free and fair.

“Everyone must campaign for themselves and not invoke our names as we do not have any favourites as some people would like to indicate. We will not allow any kind of confusion. The people will have a freehand to choose the best candidates for us,” he said.

The DP, who outlined the numerous successes of the Jubilee government, said he was sure that Jubilee will win the 2017 elections with a clear margin against the opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord).

Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, who had accompanied the DP to the function, endorsed Jubilee Party as the best outfit urging the residents to support the DP.

“Even though I am not a politician, I would like to call on the people of this region to stand behind Jubilee all the time, even past the next election,” he said.

On his part, Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony pledged his allegiance to Jubilee and to the DP saying he will always be a member.

“I, alongside the people of this county are firmly behind Jubilee and we will support the government in all its endeavours,” Prof Chepkwony said.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot also said the residents will never forsake the deputy president, and will make sure he is elected president in 2022.