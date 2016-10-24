By TIMOTHY KEMEI

Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto on Monday told lieutenants of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to keep off his political debates, terming them too junior to respond to his criticism of the government.

Speaking at a rally in Chepseon, Kericho to popularise his party, Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM), Mr Ruto said the President and his deputy were his “political age mates” and he can tell them whatever he wishes.

In what seemed to be an indirect response to Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale and senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Kithure Kindiki, who have been at the forefront in defending the government from his criticism, Mr Ruto said only the President and DP could respond to the issues he raises.

“When I am talking to my age mates, the junior ones must keep off. President Kenyatta, Ruto and myself were inducted into politics by retired President Daniel arap Moi in 1997 and appointed as ministers. I am telling my political age mates the truth and the juniors must stand aside,” he said.

The governor also accused the DP and his lieutenants of going round Bomet County in an attempt to poison voters against him, saying he would be re-elected because of his good performance in his first term.

The governor also accused Jubilee of overseeing rising youth unemployment and cost of living, which he said had affected millions of Kenyans.

He also called for employment of more teachers to reduce the burden of parents having to cough up more money to be used in employing teachers to be paid by the parents Associations in schools across the country.

DEFY JUBILEE

DP Ruto has in the recent past been at loggerheads with the governor and has even threatened to do everything possible to have him voted out of office in next year’s elections for attempting to defy Jubilee by forming his own party.

But the governor said he had only decided to form CCM after DP Ruto oversaw the dissolution of the United Republican Party (URP) and creation of the Jubilee Party despite pleas by URP members not to do so.

“The people will decide who their governor will be and we will not allow anyone to come and try to interfere with that power. URP was our home and we cannot all go to Jubilee and that is why I formed CCM and the party is here to stay,” he added.

He said CCM was a vehicle which he would use to fight for social Justice and compel the national government to devolve more funds and said he would not turn back on his quest and called on Kericho residents to join the party.

He declined to say who the party will support for the top post in the presidential election of 2017, though he has previously said that he has no problem with the rep-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.