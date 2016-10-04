By KALUME KAZUNGU

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has ditched the newly formed Jubilee Party for the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress.

Addressing residents at the Mwana Arafa Hotel for an education event on Monday, Mr Timamy said he is no longer interested in joining the Jubilee Party or Cord.

The governor said he had opted to defend his gubernatorial seat in the 2017 elections on the Amani National Congress ticket as both the JP and Cord have many contestants and there is a lot of infighting among members.

On July 21 this year at the same venue, Mr Timamy had announced that he had ditched the United Democratic Front (UDF) and would work with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

On Tuesday, he said Mr Mudavadi had been his political leader and mentor since he joined politics in 2013.

“I will not risk joining Jubilee or Cord. We have already seen the scramble for nominations for various positions in Jubilee and Cord,” said Mr Timamy.

He claimed voters in Lamu seek good leadership irrespective of which party one supports.

“The people of Lamu don’t choose leaders based on the political parties they belong to. That is why I was elected on a UDF ticket. The senator is from TNA, the MP from KNC and the woman representative from Wiper,” he said.

At least five aspirants have said they would contest the Lamu governor's seat.