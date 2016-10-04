Lamu Governor Timamy ditches Jubilee, joins Mudavadi’s party

Tuesday October 4 2016

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy at a past event. He

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy at a past event. He has said he will defend his seat on the Amani Congress Party ticket in the 2017 elections. FILE PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • He said Mr Mudavadi has been his political leader and mentor since he joined politics in 2013.
  • At least five aspirants have said they would contest the Lamu governor's seat.
Advertisement
By KALUME KAZUNGU
More by this Author

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy has ditched the newly formed Jubilee Party for the Musalia Mudavadi-led Amani National Congress.

Addressing residents at the Mwana Arafa Hotel for an education event on Monday, Mr Timamy said he is no longer interested in joining the Jubilee Party or Cord.

The governor said he had opted to defend his gubernatorial seat in the 2017 elections on the Amani National Congress ticket as both the JP and Cord have many contestants and there is a lot of infighting among members.

On July 21 this year at the same venue, Mr Timamy had announced that he had ditched the United Democratic Front (UDF) and would work with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party.

On Tuesday, he said Mr Mudavadi had been his political leader and mentor since he joined politics in 2013.

“I will not risk joining Jubilee or Cord. We have already seen the scramble for nominations for various positions in Jubilee and Cord,” said Mr Timamy.

He claimed voters in Lamu seek good leadership irrespective of which party one supports.

“The people of Lamu don’t choose leaders based on the political parties they belong to. That is why I was elected on a UDF ticket. The senator is from TNA, the MP from KNC and the woman representative from Wiper,” he said.

At least five aspirants have said they would contest the Lamu governor's seat.

They include former Kenya Ports Authority board member Abdalla Fadhil, lawyer Waihiga Mwaure, former KenGen engineer Swaleh Imu and Fahim Twaha.